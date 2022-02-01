Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has shared the message she received from a lady who asked her for money

The lady had sent a message to Oboli recounting how her previous message where she begged for funds was ignored by the actress

In reaction to the call out, Omoni noted how entitled the lady was and explained that only her own children are entitled to her money

Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli has revealed what went down between her and an entitled fan who asked her for money in her DM.

The film star shared a screenshot of the messages she got from the lady in August 2020 and in January 2022.

Between Omoni Oboli and a fan who bashed her for not sending money like she asked. Photos: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

In the old message from 2020, the lady had asked Omoni for financial assistance because her husband lost his job during COVID-19 while her child was sick.

The same lady then sent another message to the actress in January 2022 where she sarcastically thanked her for ignoring her message. The lady added that she had waited for Omoni’s credit alert all day and that the actress’ lack of response taught her not to depend on anyone.

According to the woman, God smiled on her and they now have good jobs.

Omoni Oboli reacts

The message from the lady appeared to greatly trigger Omoni and the actress ended up penning down a lengthy note where she condemned the entitlement from the fan and explained how only her three children are entitled to her money.

Part of her caption reads:

“It’s the entitlement that kills me! Like seriously! Do you know how hard I work! I’m up when your as*s is in bed! WORKING! I don’t sleep as many hours as most people because my bills won’t pay themselves and my goals and dreams are bigger than most people! So I grind! Constantly working on several businesses including my day job which is Film! Right now, I’m in pre-production for 2 jobs! About to shoot one in a couple of weeks while running my other businesses and being a full time wife and mother with no help! Went to bed at 4:30am cos I was doing bulk cooking for my family! So nobody is entitled to my money except my kids and last I checked, I have just 3!!!”

Not stopping there, Omoni told the fan, Adetutu, that she was glad her ignoring those messages taught her an important lesson.

She wrote:

“PS: Adetutu, I’m glad my ignoring you (even though I never even saw your initial message. You should see how full my dm is) taught you a very vital lesson in life. NOBODY IS COMING TO SAVE YOU! It’s left to you and God to design the life you want. Always remember that I love you ❤️.”

See the post below:

Social media reactions

Ufuomamcdermott:

“All I can do is laugh. I. WAITED ALL DAY FOR YOUR ALERT.”

Orifunkelawal:

“Honestly, you cannot be entitled and expect to go far in life. Even if you make progress, you will still hinder yourself in one way or the other. How do you feel entitled to someone's money when they are not your family or close friend? How do you just think that people SHOULD give you money simply because they are celebrities? Is this not crazy? We need to do better. That someone does not give you money does not mean they are bad people. Understand them too and quit being entitled. Gosh!”

Jayneita55:

“I totally understand how much this breaks your heart. She never picked the right words at all like she gave you money for keeps. Keep doing you ma'am, don't change for anyone. Love you coach.”

Hmm.

