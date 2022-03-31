Popular Nigerian social media influencers and comedians, Doyin and Moyin aka Twinz Love, are celebrating their birthday

The two social media sensations clocked a new age on March 31, 2022, and their boyfriends made it a special one

Both ladies were showered with surprises from their boyfriends who also happen to be identical twins and fans have gushed over them

Popular social media comedians, Doyin and Moyin, better known as Twinz Love, have clocked a new age and they celebrated in style.

The twin sisters’ turned a year older on March 31, 2022, and made sure it was a memorable occasion for fans on social media.

Doyin and Moyin of Twinz love get birthday surprises from their boyfriends. Photos: @twinz_love

Source: Instagram

Taking to their official page, the sisters shared beautiful photos of themselves to mark their birthday as fans gushed over them in the comment section.

See the post below:

Birthday surprises from their boyfriends

The buzz from Doyin and Moyin’s birthday became even more intense after their boyfriends, who also happen to be identical twins, showered them with beautiful surprises.

Both ladies were given money cakes, edible cakes, boxes of chocolates, bags, wine and more, by their boyfriends.

They were no doubt excited by the show of love from their men and they went online to gush over them.

See the post below:

Nigerians react on social media

Legit.ng has gathered some reactions from fans of the celebrants. Read some of them below:

Sunda.rita:

“❤️❤️❤️ so beautiful .”

Soagito4rva:

“HBD.”

Queenieelizabe24th:

“Happy birthday twinzlove.”

Ibukun05777:

“Love you more than anything, my favorite twins❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Mahma_____:

“Happy birthday my lovers .”

Ifys.kitchen:

“Happy birthday darling ❤️.”

Mory_coco:

“Happy birthday loves ❤️.”

Ashmusy:

“Happy birthday my babysss.”

Happy birthday to them.

Comedians Twinz Love splurge millions on dream mansion

Moyin and Doyin popularly known as Twinz Love are the latest landladies in town. The sisters shared photos of their recently completed dream mansion on their Instagram page with the story of how it came to be with the support of their mother.

The interior of the mansion was not shown, but the magnificent cream and orange exterior gave a hint of what the inside would look like.

Twinz Love will also be throwing a housewarming party with coordinated outfits.

