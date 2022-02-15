Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Portable, was not left out of the Valentine’s Day celebration on February 14

The Zazu crooner was moved to tears after his girlfriend hired a surprise team to make him happy on the day for lovers

A trumpeter aka ‘pan ran ran’ was hired, as well as a praise singer who eulogized Portable in a room decorated with rose petals and balloons

Budding Nigerian singer, Portable, was moved to tears on Valentine’s Day after his girlfriend’s grand romantic gesture to him.

February 14 is known to be a very big deal to a lot of Nigerians especially those who have lovers and are hoping they go all out for them.

Well, Portable was not left out on the big day seeing as his girlfriend, Feyishara, went all out to make it a very special one for the singer.

Portable sheds tears after getting Valentine's Day surprise. Photos: @portablebaeby

Portable’s Valentine’s Day surprise was captured in series of videos making the rounds on social media.

It all started when the singer was led to a room and upon his entrance, a group of friends excitedly screamed the word ‘surprise’.

As soon as he stepped in, a trumpeter aka ‘pan ran ran’ started to play Timi Dakolo’s popular tune, Iyawo mi’.

A look round the room also showed that it was decorated with rose petals used to make heart shapes on the floor as well as spell out the words ‘Happy Val’ on the bed. The room also had numerous balloons and ribbons tied around.

Portable was no doubt very impressed and he uttered the words ‘mo fo o’ meaning he is moved.

Just as the singer thought that was over, another praise singer was called into the room and he sang praises with Portable’s name, Omoolalomi. The Zazu crooner was so moved that he brought out money from his purse to spray the singer.

Portable then stretched his hands out to his girlfriend and gave her a very tight and emotional hug before he burst into tears.

The Zazu singer did not mind that his ‘hard guy’ status might have been compromised as he continued to cry openly. His girlfriend also tried her best to wipe his tears and console him.

Taking to his Instagram page, Portable shared the videos and showed great appreciation to his bae, Feyishara.

He wrote:

“Valentine Zeh for here oooo

Thanks my love @omobewaji_oluwaferanmi_ewatomi For the surprise i really appreciate this. Forever is the deal ZAzuu Mama Zeh Bizza Bizza.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Many Nigerians had a lot to say about Portable’s Valentine’s Day surprise and seeing him break down in tears. Read some of their comments below:

Ola____kush:

“God How.”

Only1___prech:

“U self Dey romantic oooo. opor.”

Officialangel_poshest:

“His crying aww .”

Deejaymeldal:

“Who’s this Were Paranran now !”

Zinoejumedia:

“Every man has that woman that can bring tear to their eyes ...no matter how strong hearted a man is there's always a soft side and emotional part of him.”

Pelu_mih:

“Even portable sev got surprise who am I nawa… year tun ti bo .”

Obagold526:

“Omo even portable .”

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng