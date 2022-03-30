Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable stirred yet another talking point after sharing a video about his crashed ride

The singer accused some people who might have used their fetish hands to touch his Range Rover ride and caused its crash

He admitted that it was a brake failure but he will fix it in no time, Nigerians have reacted to the video he shared on Instagram

Controversial Zazoo crooner, Portable once again called attention to himself after escaping what could have harmed him.

The singer survived a crash with his Range Rover ride and accused some people to be behind the evil situation.

Portable took to his Instagram story channel to give an account of how the crash happened as he suggested that some people with fetish hands have touched the ride:

"Help me remove my car before it tumbles I applied the brake when it was going on a free movement.

Check the high hill I want to climb. They have an eye on this car, they've touched it with magical hands but nothing will happen to a child of God. I will remove part of the money we use for enjoyment to fix it, the front and back haven't spoil."

Nigerians react to Portable's Range Rover crash video

Social media users have reacted differently to Portable's Range Rover crash video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Shark_milaye:

"He will still blame his promoter for this."

Praizmiller_official:

"This guy should be chained up and taken to the rehab."

Jennyana_:

"If this guy buy you nokia your own don finish."

Marvycubana:

"Lmao he thought another person is coming to dash him car."

Laasavy:

"The fact that this guy got fame and still can’t pull himself together is annoying."

Portable gets Range Rover gift

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable made the news as he was given a Range Rover car as a gift.

The musician could not keep calm as he sat on the car's rooftop amid praise-singing crowd of fans

Many Nigerians who reacted to his celebration video said that grace really found the young musician.

