Nollywood’s Uche Ogbodo managed to capture a special moment on camera showing how her daughter uttered her first words

Sadly, the actress was disappointed as the little one didn’t give her the pleasure of mentioning ‘mama’ as her first words

Uche shared the video on her Instagram page and many were seen in the comment section consoling the actress

Actress Uche Ogbodo has taken her fans on social media through her pregnancy, motherhood journey and she recently returned with yet another video showing a special moment.

The video saw Ogbodo’s daughter with her husband and it captured the moment the little one managed to utter her first words.

Uche Ogbodo's daughter utters first words in cute video. Photo: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

The actress who seems to have been anticipating the moment for a long time was brokenhearted as her daughter had plans of her own.

With the assistance of Uche and her baby daddy, their daughter uttered her first words and it was ‘papa’ not mama.

Sharing the cute video on her page, the disappointed mother wrote:

"My Bunny Did me Dirty , Her first Word broke my Heart to pieces . after all my Suffer for 9months and another Nursing her for 9months this kinda Betrayal no Suit me atall #justiceformama."

Fans, colleagues console Ogbodo

euchariaanunobi said:

"Awwww take heart @ucheogbodo ."

nuella_njubigbo said:

" very heartbreaking sumtin ndo...kissses to my cute Lumi."

dorisariole said:

"Ewooo forgive on our behalf biko. Daddy must be doing something special, find out and match it ."

adunniade_ondogirl said:

"Ah this pikin no try o. Ahba how would my Goddess feel now."

queennwokoye said:

"Aaawwwwwwwww my cutie cutie is so beautiful. She called who she resemble first as poking wey get plenty source. Biko don’t stresss my oyibo."

iam_inikpi said:

"no vex,na Daddy's Girl ✨ ur next Odogwu will call Goddess first."

