Media personality N6 has waded into the drama between female dancer DJ DimpleNipple and music star D’Prince

The dancer had dragged D’Prince for allegedly blocking her on social media after she refused his request to join him at a hotel for a business meeting

Reacting to the drama, N6 lashed out at the dancer and while noting that not every meeting scheduled at hotels are for the purpose of seeking pleasure

Media personality, N6, is among social media users who woke up to popular dancer DJ DimpleNipple calling out singer D’Prince for allegedly blocking her on his Instagram page.

The female dancer had shared screenshots of her exchange with the singer in which he requested her presence at a popular hotel for a business meeting.

DJ DimpleNipple, however, expressed her reservations and opted for a three-way call to which D’Prince agreed.

She, however, returned to social media claiming that she was blocked by the singer and the action is only a clear indication of the ulterior motives he had when he scheduled their meeting at a hotel.

Reacting to the drama, N6 in a post shared via his Instatory channel described the dancer as one with ‘olosho mentality’.

He wrote:

"Some of una babes don get this olosho mentality choke for head sotey dem call you for business meeting at a hotel you think say na for snacks."

The media personality went on to ask if D’Prince should have scheduled the meeting at his own house while clamping down on DJ DimpleNipple for fumbling a ‘bag’.

Social media users wade into the matter

aimthamachine_ said:

"She's pained she was blocked. D Prince even suggested another alternative but na she dey foam for mouth. E good as e block her abeg."

ebycandi said:

"Hotel has bars nd co not jst rooms."

zidanethebunny said:

"Hotel is not for only knacks sha. Some churches even hold services there. She was too quick to jump into conclusions cos once some people hear hotel like this, they’re picturing white bedsheets and pillows."

anniesenhancebeauty said:

"Hotels are actually the best place for meetings though. If he said house, it would have been different. I mean hotels have different options not just bedrooms. But na only God know every man's heart."

iteegoigbo said:

"You no go blame them sometimes. They have been into runs. So anytime they mention hotel, they mind will be its all for sex. Say no to olosho mentality."

