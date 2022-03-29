She Jumped Out Like She Can Dance: Reactions As Toyin Abraham Drops Her Version of Happy Feet and Moonwalk
- Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, is known for her poor dancing skills, but it has never stopped her from showing off
- The filmmaker in a video excitedly ran into her sitting room and cleared the floor only to give a very funny version of the moonwalk and happy feet dance
- Fans and colleagues of the actress found her effort funny as they questioned the seriousness and energy she used to do the horrible dance
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, got her fans and colleagues laughing after she shared a video of her version of Michael Jackson's popular moonwalk and TikTok's happy feet dance.
The actress ran out from a corner of her house into the sitting room area and even adjusted the rug in the centre of the room.
Despite her elaborate entrance, Toyin delivered a very hilarious recreation of the dances which looked nothing like the original versions.
"Mi o le wa ku na #happyfeet and moonwalk dance be that."
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to Toyin Abraham's dance
realmercyaigbe:
"What exactly are you doing?"
enioluwaofficial:
"I'm so sorry; please let's not do it again! Ah!!!"
olayodejuliana:
"There is nothing I will not see on this app it's the seriousness and energy for me."
dammy_of_kogi_:
"Wetin pain me pass be say , mummy ire con carry rug commot like say he she even sabi dance This aunty na big vibes."
diamond_hair_empire:
"See the way she fly out as if she can dance, i love you mama."
julietclothierbackup1:
"I thought you were about to give hot steps when you folded the rug mommy ire oh."
Toyin Abraham cries like a baby as she sits on mother-in-law’s laps
Toyin has a great relationship with her mother-in-law and this was clearly seen in a video her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi posted on Mother’s Day.
Taking to his official Instagram page, the filmmaker shared a clip showing Toyin crying like a baby while her mother-in-law petted her.
In the clip, the actress sat on the aged woman’s lap as she cried in an exaggerated manner like a kid. Her husband was also heard warning her not to break his mother’s legs.
