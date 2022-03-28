Comedian, Lord Lamba has got Nigerians questioning the source of his wealth after he purchased his 4th Benz

In a post sighted online, the humour merchant was seen flaunting the latest addition to his expensive garage

A lot of people instead of rolling out congratulatory messages, people are staring to think that skit making is not Lamba's only source of income

For Lord Lamba, having three exotic cars isn't enough and he recently spent millions on buying a Benz, making it his 4th.

The comedian closed 2021 by buying his mum a car and this year already looks full of purchases for him.

Lord Lamba splurges millions on 4th Benz Photo credit: @lordlamba/@zfancytv

Source: Instagram

Lamba's friend, Zfancytv shared videos of the new Benz on his Instagram story channel and promised to drag his colleague if he purchases another Benz.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

timwesttt:

"Na comedy dey give you all this money abi? No wahala, congratulations. "

t.a.h.y.e.h:

"Abi another content creation dey apart from all this short short comedy wey dem dey post online ??? Why am I so confused?"

therealqueeneth:

"Make no body tell me say na skit dey give this kind money"

joelilyofficial|:

"Abeg where una de see dis money Big congratulations to him."

misterkobz:

"You sure say na skit dem take get the money like this."

silentwinnerr:

"I swear no be skit this guy they use make money I fit bet am with anything "

loveth_nowe_obas:

"Obviously he is not getting money from just skit making, another source dey "

melvofficial9030:

"Lol...inside that 4 bed room terrace he de park all these cars ...unnecessary competition."

