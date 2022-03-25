Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile is excited over his son, Shiloh Toluwalase Ainoghena Omoniyi as the little man is set to clock the age of two

Zlatan shared a lovely video with Toluwalase on his Instagram and expressed how happy he is about the boy

Toluwalase's mother, Davita also featured in the lovely video and Nigerian have commended him for loving his cute family

Popular indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile has in a post via his verified Instagram page expressed how happy he is about his son, Toluwalase.

Toluwalase will be clocking the age of two in a few day's time and the singer is looking forward to the big day.

Zlatan celebrates son ahead of 2nd birthday.

Source: Instagram

Zlatan shared a lovely family video of himself, Toluwalase, and his mother playing around as they had fun ahead ahead of the big celebration.

The handsome looking Toluwalase appear so cute with his father and mother and Davita carried him in her back.

Zlatan captioned the video as:

"My most precious gift from GOD will be 2 in 4days. Happy birthday in advance SON."

Check out the video below:

Nigerians react to the cute video

A number of social media users have reacted differently to the beautiful family video.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Oganetwork:

"Partner for life, partner by blood."

Obaksolo:

"Congratulations & Happy Birthday in Advance."

Markangelcomedy:

"Happy birthday in Advance Star boy."

Sholebrown20:

"Happy birthday in advance zanku jr."

Soundzofzaddyy:

"If you love zlatan, like this comment."

Larreygram__:

"Happy Birthday in advance little one."

Freekycomedy_:

"Happy birthday in advance junior president❤️❤️. Boss I hail ooo."

Iamoriginal1:

"Be like na pikin Dey rain now ooo, Abeg who ready get belle?"

Source: Legit.ng