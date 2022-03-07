The baby mama of popular Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile, Davita Lamai recently clocked a new age and her lover is spoiling her

A video of Davita going emotional after receiving a Rolex wristwatch from her baby daddy has got fans talking

Nigerians reacted differently to the lovely video, while some said she deserved it, others noted that marriage isn't important anymore

Singer, Zlatan Ibile, showered his baby mama, Davita Lamai with great love as he spoiled her on her birthday.

Davita who recently celebrated her 25th birthday got a lovely gift from her baby daddy and she gushed heavily over it.

Zlatan spoils baby mama with Rolex watch. Credit: @davitalamai @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

The celebrant got a Rolex wristwatch from the singer and an emotional video of the moment it was delivered to her was shared online.

Davita shed a few tears as she received the beautiful gift from the singer and people who were present at the venue urged her not to cry on her birthday.

Watch the emotional video below:

Zlatan's Rolex gift sparks reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Zlatan's Rolex gift to his baby mama.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Lifeofoge:

"Another child on the way✌️."

Ms_toyoc:

"Rolex na your mate."

Mseer_nikky:

"I think she deserves it for being drama free."

Officialomok:

"As she stop rolling with her ex, Zlatan gave her Rolex don’t leave me don’t leave me."

Domingo_loso:

"Na person landed property be that for her wrist. I am flabbergasted."

Henry___efe:

"Marriage isn't important anymore i guess* just get belle for person wey fit gift you something once in a while."

Nnenaya_soso:

"Why’s she crying over a Rolex despite being his bm… it should be a regularity since she decided to be someone who just gives him a child."

Jay_ni_fah:

"Why una like Rolex like this? Abeg just dash me the money."

Davita shows up at Zlatan's London concert

Legit.ng previously reported that Zlatan Ibile's baby mama Davita Lamai was one of the Nigerians who showed support for the musician in London.

The singer had a successful concert that saw thousands of people in attendance and he decided to have fun after the event.

Nigerians gushed over the couple as many showered compliments on Davita, noting that she is beautiful.

