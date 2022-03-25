Nigerian rapper, Erigga who is known for dropping controversial lines on Twitter is back with yet another talking point

Erigga suggested that a lot of marriages will come to an end if fraudulent activities could come to an end across the world

His tweet generated lots of reactions from social media users, most of them demanded the rapper to make more explanations about the statement

Rapper, Erigga stirred massive reactions on social media after he made a declarative statement on Twitter.

Erigga opined that if the fraudulent practices popularly called yahoo in Nigeria could come to an end many married will crash.

Erigga talks about effect of yahoo on marriages. Credit: @eriggapaperboi

Source: Instagram

The statement suggested that yahoo is a major thing that is upholding marriages in the country and insisted that ending it will automatically crash marriages.

According to Erigga:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"If dem stop yahoo today 77.2% of marriages go end."

Check out Erigga's post below:

Nigerians react differently to Erigga's controversial statement

A number of social media users have reacted differently to Erigga's statement, most of them implored him to shed more light on it, while other backed his claims.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Omo_taiyelolu:

"Everywhere will crash."

Xom_mie:

"Throw more light sir."

Ronkeyzee:

"Omo the sad thing is that he is stating facts."

Lannis____:

"Them emi oga association won’t be happy about this."

Gen_sampuff:

"Economy self go crash."

Ceemplybecca:

"Where is the lie?? Even the economy too will crash."

Tide_benison:

"Some don already crash as benefit no dey again cos wife can not endure."

Sureboy4eva:

"Na benefit cause am everything don hang wife don dey para say she made the wrong choice bayi."

Don't date any girl dumped by a yahoo boy

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Erigga dropped a piece of important advice for his male followers on social media.

The rapper warned them not to get involved with ladies that have been dumped by internet fraudsters aka yahoo boys.

Erigga's advice elicited mixed reactions from his followers, some of them shared their experiences with dating such ladies.

Source: Legit.ng