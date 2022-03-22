Nigerian rapper Erigga spoke about wanting to live a life without, and he thinks one of such ways to achieve that is to be a cow

The rapper lamented on paying for rent, subscription, among others which he believes makes life hard

Nigerians were, however, quick to tell him that even cows struggle for food, especially when they are in an unfavourable environment

Popular indigenous rapper Erigga has sparked reactions on social media after he revealed he wished he was a cow as all he would have to do was eat grass and moo.

Erigga made this known via his Twitter handle while lamenting the many stress that comes with living as a human being.

Erigga says he wished he was a cow. Credit: @eriggapaperboi

Source: Instagram

The rapper wrote:

"I wish I was a cow. Just eating grass in a field . No rent , no sub, no job , no stress , just moo. "

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Erigga reveals he wished he was a cow

Many Nigerians have since taken to the comment section to react to Erigga's tweet, as many pointed out that even cows struggle before they can eat.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

bykson84:

"If you are unlucky to find yourself in a deserted country where grasses are imported,you go still suffer because you can't fight for food and energy is finished mooing. Make una follow me abeg make my profile get face."

Obee_Ohaa:

"Until Obi Cubana mama burial go reach... Then you go understand the beauty of suya and grills ."

streekingstreet:

"Seems like Aboki never wipe cow that long stick for your front."

ememobonglive:

"Until you become suya for others to enjoy! Appreciate your life as a human being; no matter how dull or disappointing at least you are at the top of the food chain…"

