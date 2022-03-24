There is no doubt that Davido's three kids look like one another in different ways and they also look like the singer

A debate has ensued on Twitter as some people are convinced that the kids and even Davido's third baby mama, Chioma look like his late mum

For everytime a throwback photo of Davido's late mum comes up, Nigerians are always gushing over how beautiful she was

Davido's mum, Veronica Adeleke was a beautiful woman when she was alive and everytime her throwback photos hit the internet, it sparks reactions.

A debate has started on Twitter over the resemblance the singer's late mum shares with his third baby mama Chioma and his kids.

Nigerians argue over who looks more like Davido's mum Photo credit: @Juni_YRN/@thechefchi/@realimadeadeleke/@davido

Source: Instagram

While some people agreed with the Chioma resemblance, there were reservations about the kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Someone replied the tweet, stating how much Imade looks like Davido's mum and the debate picked up from there.

@PAPPYT0:

"See her face??? Imade really looks like her."

Debate and reactions

@lilvvhiz:

"Which Imade looks like her?"

@skgreal_:

"Cap! Na Sophia imade resemble."

@fine_stefany1:

"I don’t think any of his kids look like her sha."

@EniFrancis1:

"You meant Hailey?"

@jaiykneepharr:

"Is it just me or she kinda looks like chioma?"

@Toxic15755098:

"Edo woman are just too fine. Continue to rest in peace ma. Your children are making the nation proud."

@MsLami_A:

"I actually think chioma is who she looks like. Especially the smile."

@FathersWealth:

"Why does she have same smile as Chioma?"

My mum bought Mr Macaroni his first phone

Nigerian singer Davido sparked mixed reactions online after his interview went viral on social media.

Davido, in the video, revealed his late mother Veronica Adeleke bought popular comedian and activist Mr Macaroni his first phone.

The singer added that Macaroni made this known to him as the comedian promised to always be there for him.

The statement, however, didn't go down well with some social media users who said that Davido was casting the comedian.

In a previous report via Legit.ng, Macaroni had also revealed how Davido's dad Deji Adeleke bought him his first laptop.

Source: Legit.ng