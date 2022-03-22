Mavin Record star, Divine Ikubor better known as Rema is celebrating three years since he burst into mainstream music

The singer boasted about his achievements as he declared that he will celebrate himself even if the rest of the world failed to

The Calm Down crooner bragged about having a house filled with flowers to celebrate it but social media users have commended him for the successful career he has had thus far

Just like yesterday that he was introduced as the next kid in the music block, it's been three years Mavin Record act, Rema has been around.

Rema made the announcement via his social media pages and declared that he was ready to celebrate the achievement even if no one does.

Rema celebrates 3 years of being an artiste. Credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

The youngster shared a lovely photo and captioned it as:

"Today marks 3 years of REMA, I’m still going strong. I have a house filled with flowers Incase the world forgets to give me some."

Check out the post below:

Congratulatory messages pour for Rema

Social media users including some celebrity colleagues have sent lovely wishes to the Mavin Record act.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Asfa_quin:

"3 years of blessings, 3 years of uniqueness, 3 years of boldness and confidence, 3 years of conquering. We the baddesttt in the game

NA WE DEY RUN THIS TOWN RAVER 3 YEARS OF REMA."

Donjazzy:

"Congratulations young champ."

Poco_lee:

"Caption strong!!! Na self believe."

Djswivel:

"Give this man his flowers!"

Mannynorte:

"And what a great 3 years it’s been!"

Dean_freshness:

"Rave and Roses ❤️ REMA u remain our King full time."

Sabigirlfashion:

"Congratulations to your thriving brand bigger years ahead."

Rema announces UNILAG admission

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Rema was set to return to school and continue his education as revealed by a post he shared on social media.

The young musician explained that his mum insisted on the need for him to get a university degree.

Rema's post stirred hilarious reactions from different fans and followers in the online community, most of them commended the youngster.

Source: Legit.ng