Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again endeared himself to the hearts of fans on social media

The music star featured in a comedy skit with an upcoming content creator and the clip has now gone viral on social media

Davido played the role of a houseboy and the singer’s numerous fans had a lot to say about the trending clip

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to prove himself to be a down to earth person who supports upcoming talents.

Just recently, the DMW boss featured in a comedy skit with a comedian known as @viperthewiper_ent and it has made the rounds online.

In the skit, the award winning singer and billionaire’s son played the role of a houseboy in the trending clip.

Davido plays houseboy role in comedy skit. Photos: @viperthewiper_ent

Source: Instagram

The clip showed Davido acting as a servant in his boss’ house who served his food. However, the boss wasn't satisfied with the meal and proceeded to insult him before promising to sponsor him to a culinary school abroad.

However, all of these happened in the boss’ imagination as Davido gave him a hot slap to bring him back to reality. The boss happened to actually be the singer’s servant in the skit.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Davido playing the role of a houseboy as well as that of a boss had internet users dropping their hot takes. Many of them praised the singer for being a good actor. Others also commended his humility.

Read some of their comments below:

Moneytalkswithife:

“Broke guy no fit DavidoE still fresh.”

0j0nugwa:

“Some people wonder why God keeps blessing Davido, that guy is humble mehn .”

Brown_sugher:

“Davido can neva play broke.”

Churchill_777:

“I wonder how people who doesn't love OBO sleep? Man been doing great things and making himself accessible to everyone. Na who dey form una dey like. Mumu people.”

Stephanny_xx:

“Best in humility .”

Phytobyte:

“ even poverty no fit my king.”

Caramel_toppinz:

“Davido sabi act sha but how did viper get to pull up David for this shoot he must be a genius.”

Nice one.

Follow who know road: Davido's PA Isreal gushes

Davido's controversial aide, Isreal DMW, stirred yet another talking point after a video of him enjoying life in Dubai emerged online.

In the video, Isreal bragged about following the people with the right connections and not the blind ones who are out to end one's career.

The aide expressed his happiness to be in Dubai ahead of the singer's show in the United Arab Emirates and also gushed about being an O2 Arena performing artist.

Source: Legit.ng