Veteran South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka marked her 57th birthday in a simple but memorable way

The Princess of Africa took to Instagram to share pictures from the intimate gathering, and she also expressed gratitude to her loved ones

Chaka Chaka is known for timeless classics such as Umqombothi, Let Him Go and Thank You Mr DJ

Multi-award winning star Yvonne Chaka Chaka celebrated her 57th birthday on 18 March. The South African superstar had a cosy gathering of friends and family to mark her new age.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka shared pictures from her intimate 57th birthday celebration. Image: @yvonne_chakachaka

Source: Instagram

The Umqombothi hitmaker flooded social media with snaps from the small family gathering. She also took the time to show appreciation to children and friends who spoiled her.

She wrote:

"Party weekend my children friends and all those I love really spoiled me @busi_rambuda @bhekinqoko @fungistorakoena thank you I feel so special gogs wena skeem sami. ❤️❤️love is a beautiful thing. #57."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans and followers flocked to the comments section of the Instagram post to wish the Let Him Go singer, a happy birthday.

@sandigeee wrote:

"Happy happy birthday, Mama."

@vivianonano said:

"Gorgeous as always! Glad that you are still celebrating and enjoying your birthday. Love you!"

@nqweninomkhita added:

"Happy birthday, Queen."

@simplychefsma noted:

"Happy birthday ma...many more beautiful years to come your way."

@liftasister_up commented:

"Sending blessings your way Mama."

@mwami_kayongo also is said:

"Happiest birthday mama."

Stonebwoy splashes N32m on diamond chain and customises 1GAD for his birthday

Ghanaian superstar, Stonebwoy clocked a new age on March 5 and he decided to celebrate it by spoiling himself.

The singer hit the town of London with his wife and went on a money splurging spree and ended up with an expensive diamond necklace specially made for him.

In a video shared on Sandra Ankobiah's Snapchat and later reposted on the Instagram page, @kwamebranding, Stonebwoy was seen sitting at a table with others.

He held the necklace and showed it to the camera saying Ghanaians usually want to see the prices of such things.

The price tag which was captured by the camera was 60,000 pounds sterling which is about N32 million going by current exchange rates.

Source: Legit.ng