Popular Nigerian celebrity jeweller, Olusola M Awujoola better known as Malivelihood and his beloved wife, Deola Smart are one of the lavish couples in Nigeria

Deola recently hosted a question and answer segment on her Instagram story channel and her fans satisfied their curiosity

A particular fan asked how many cars Deola and her husband, Malivelihood have and she revealed that she stopped counting years ago

It's safe to say that Deola Smart and her celebrity jeweller husband, Olusola M Awujoola popularly known as Malivelihood have no idea how vast their garage has become.

Deola recently entertained her curious fans on Instagram by engaging them in a question and answer segment.

Deola Smart has lost count of cars that she owns with her husband Photo credit: @malivelihood

Source: Instagram

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Someone decided to ask her how many cars she and her husband have splurged money on parked in their property.

The entrepreneur replied that she has no idea because she stopped counting the cars in their garage years ago.

"Hmm... I actually have no idea. I stopped counting a few years ago."

Well, it's no news that the couple is rolling in money which they aren't afraid to spend.

See the post below:

Deola Smart answers curious fans on social media Photo credit: @deolasmart/@malivelihood

Source: Instagram

Celebrity jeweller Malivelihood welcomes his baby girl

Celebrity jeweller Malivelihood was pleased to announce the birth of his newborn baby girl as he couldn't contain his joy.

The proud father shared a beautiful photo of himself with the new mother and the baby while they were in the labour room.

In the caption of the lovely photo, Malivelihood revealed the date he welcomed the baby, declared love for his wife, and thanked Jesus for the latest addition.

Nigerians trooped to Malivelihood's page to congratulate him on the latest addition to his family.

Malivelihood gifts wife Rolls Royce on Valentine’s Day

Malivelihood, whose real name is Olusola M Awujoola, left his wife gushing after he presented her with a brand new Rolls Royce on Valentine’s Day.

Taking to his social media page on February 14, the popular jeweler shared a photo of his wife rocking a lovely red dress while showing off her big baby bump. He then wished her a happy Val’s Day in the caption.

Deola, took to her own Instagram page to reveal the impressive gift she got from her man to celebrate Valentine.

Source: Legit.ng