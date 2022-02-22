Popular Nigerian celebrity jeweller, Olusola M Awujoola better known as Malivelihood and his beloved wife, Deola Smart announced the arrival of their baby girl

The jeweller took to his Instagram page to share a lovely photo of his new arrival and her mother in the labour room

Malivelihood was also present to welcome his baby girl who came on February 21 and he gave thanks to Jesus

Celebrity jeweller Malivelihood is pleased to announce the birth of his newborn baby girl as he couldn't contain his joy.

The proud father shared a beautiful photo of himself with the new mother and the baby while they were in the labour room.

Malivelihood and wife welcome their baby. Credit: @malivelihood

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the lovely photo, Malivelihood revealed the date he welcomed the baby, declared love for his wife, and thanked Jesus for the latest addition:

"My beautiful daughter is here !!! 21-2-22 ❤️❤️❤️ I love you @deolasmart Thank you Jesus."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Congratulatory messages

Nigerians have trooped to Malivelihood's page to congratulate him on the latest addition to his family.

Legit.ng captured some of the congratulatory messages, read below:

Sir_uyi:

"Congratulations Brother. God bless you."

Iamsexysteel:

"Awwww congrats my brother."

Authenticmuy:

"Congratulations to you and your household dear bro. May you never weep over them."

Irlnicolet:

"Congrats to you both. May God bless the new born."

Chiomaezeike:

"Wow!!! Congratulations to you and yours.So happy for you❤️❤️❤️❤️.Remain blessed."

Asabi__akewi:

"Thank you most high congratulations."

Annabananafoufana:

"Congratulations to you both!! New baby Awujoola in the family, such a blessing!"

All_n_one:

"Congrats bro, Welcome to d good life my princess."

Malivelihood gifts wife Rolls Royce on Valentine's day

In a related development about Malivelihood and his beloved wife, Legit.ng previously reported that the celebrity jeweller blew Adeola Smart away with a luxury gift on Valentine's Day.

Malivelihood presented his wife with a brand new Rolls Royce to mark the special occasion for lovers.

Deola shared a photo of the sleek black automobile on social media as she gushed over her dear husband.

Nigerians congratulated her and commended the jeweller for the beautiful show of love.

Source: Legit.ng