Instagram comedian who became popular because of his cultist role, Micheal Charles better known as OGB Recent has made some interesting revelations about himself

During a chat with LegitTV, OGB declared that he is neither a cultist not promoting cultism, but he is only out to make people laugh and make money off the craft

He further spoke about his relationship with Brainjotter and their similarities in delivery among other interesting topics

Ace IG comedian, Micheal Charles better known as OGB Recent has during a chat with LegitTV spoke about his craft and its uniqueness.

The comedian declared he is not a cult member or promoting cultism and said not all cultists are troublemakers as he revealed that he knows some real ones.

"Real cultists approach me and they refer to me as a successful cultist we take pictures together. They are gentle people they don't have issues.

I'm not promoting cultism, I'm just making a living as a comedian."

He further hinted that the OGB in his name is a short form of Ogbonna and he gave himself the Micheal Charles name.

OGB said he never had any issue with Brainjotter and have maximum respect for him because he started skit-making before him even though they act alike.

It is interesting to also note that OGB has been in skit making business for about five years:

"I have been doing this for five years, then only my family members and close friends watch.

The cultist idea came like a dream, them people call me that I've been trending and they demanded for more similar contents."

He also declared that there is money in skits making:

"As a bad boy I like to dey show myself, motor wey Buhari dey buy na him I wan use because I like cars, I fit no get house but car I go must get.

Some people will say first build house before you buy car, but for me it is first buy car wey you go dey take dey waka before you build house.

You fit rent house a year but you no fit rent car for a year. cultist don dey drive Benz now. I'm a successful cultist."

