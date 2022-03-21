Tiwa Savage has sparked mixed reactions on social media after she was spotted doing the sign of the cross in reverence to God

What however started the conversation was the fact that the singer had a cup of alcohol in another hand

Some people gushed over Tiwa's beauty, others commended her for putting God first while the rest called her out

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is no doubt one to pull a huge crowd for her performance, which she recently did.

In a video sighted online, the mum of one was seen backstage giving her excited fans teasers while getting ready to storm the stage.

Tiwa Savage with alcohol as she puts God first Photo credit: @goldmynetv

She had a cup of alcohol in one hand and few moments before show time, Tiwa made the sign of the cross twice before getting to work.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Tiwa Savage's video

As expected, fans of the singer gushed over her effortless beauty and ensemble, while other people had mixed reactions about the sign she made.

official_cute_hussey:

"A queen and more."

nkprettymum:

"Stop insulting God please."

iamhaleemat_o:

"Now tell me why you won't love tiwa ?"

stefanie_reigns:

"She called God for help."

thenueldesign:

"Is the sign of the Cross for me ❤️ She put GOD first... I love Aunty TIWA."

vera_classic_hairs:

"In all they still commit it to God first."

abidoyeawosunle:

"Highness first."

radical.stunner

"Po*rn star still dey do sign of the cross .. Una nor Dey fear God for this app ooo."

zaynerb_mj:

"Prayer first."

Tiwa Savage's surprising scandal

Nigerians on social media have witnessed a handful of celebrity dramas in the past few months but some of these scandals stand out from the pack.

Legit NG ran a poll on Twitter, in a bid to find out which celebrity scandal came as a huge shock to fans.

Participants in the poll were given an opportunity to select from three different entertainers. Tiwa Savage, Bae U and Oxlade were all listed.

51.4% of participants in the poll voted Tiwa's as the celebrity scandal that they never saw coming.

