Influencer and content creator, Nons Miraj is currently in the UK and she has vowed not to return because of how peaceful the place is

The young lady in the video noted that the city is too boring unlike Nigeria where everything is fast-paced

Miraj's video has sparked reactions online, while many people laughed at the influencer's reality, other people noted that they will still travel regardless

Popular influencer and content creator, Nons Miraj has taken to social media to warn Nigerians about how dry and boring the UK is.

Miraj in the video raised her voice as she vowed not to return to the UK. She continued by saying that the city is too boring and peaceful.

Nons Miraj says she misses the chaos in Nigeria Photo credit: @nons_miraj

Source: Instagram

According to her, there are no chants of bus stops and she doesn't run across the road the way she does in Nigeria.

She also added that the roads are too dry without vendors selling things in traffic and she has to go to the supermarket to buy everything she needs.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Nons Miraj's video

official_alexp:

"Normally nothing sweet pass Nigeria."

blessy_friday:

"Thanks for the update....I love boring places like UK and Canada."

iamkingdinero1:

"The thing be say they are used to Attentions and all that but that UK or any other foreign place no just Dey Send some of our public figures papa , that thing hurts deep."

omonigho655:

"A system that works, una still dey complain. Wahala."

allezamani:

"Story, una stay don expire."

thorpecoal:

"True! If u never travel, u no fit know the value of Naija."

baudex:

"I say this alot, London is over rated and boring. You want enjoyment, my brother sister come to dubai ❤️❤️"

I’m buying fuel for N1400 per litre in Germany

Popular Nollywood actress Olaide Oyedeji brought up the major reason why people should not bill her unnecessarily.

The actress who was filling up her car at a fuel station while her husband filmed noted that her video is not a means to justify what Lagosians are going through with fuel.

According to Olaide, she is also having it bad in Germany as she now for the first time in over a decade, buys fuel for N1,400 and would be spending a lot of money to fill her tank.

Source: Legit.ng