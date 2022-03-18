Media personality Temilola Akinmuda aka TaymiB has taken to social media with a hilarious post about a sign in an estate

According to the photo she shared, people are not allowed to publicly display affection inside the estate premises

TaymiB questioned the thinking of the people who made the rules seeing as adults are supposed to reside in said estate

Media personality Temilola Akinmuda popularly known as TaymiB has got people talking on social media after she shared a recent experience.

The OAP visited an estate and she saw a sign that prohibited public display of affection which got TaymiB wondering about the people who reside there.

TaymiB rants over instruction in an estate Photo credit: @taymib

Source: Instagram

"Imaging buying a house in this estate and they put up this stupid sign. When it’s not secondary school. What is wrong with Nigerians?"

See the post below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react to TaymiB's post

@CokerJohnson3:

"For this same Lagos?"

@emenikeemmanue6:

"Part of the reasons I hate estate deals on the fact that I buy a property worth millions with my hard earned money, and I still get to answer to some people over what and what I do to or with the property. I always want to feel full control of my resources."

ladyque_1:

"Una don too show single people shege."

charming._caramel:

"Owner of the estate is going through a lot."

obyns:

"The owner of the estate is single ! There is nothing you can tell me."

__lanree:

"They don't want you to corrupt the minds of kids."

jesudunsin1:

"They are putting single people into consideration because you people in relationship too dey overdo."

Anita Joseph says she won't stop posting moments with hubby

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has said her marriage remains unshaken despite the ugly marital crisis that rocked that of dancer Korra Obidi and her oyinbo husband, Dr Justin Dean.

According to the movie star who is happily married to Fisayo Michael Olagunju, aka MC Fish, she is not ready to stop posting her happy moments on social media just because Korra and her husband did the same and ended up having issues.

Joseph also confirmed that her husband's family doesn't disturb her or get worked up seeing their PDA (public display of affection) on social media.

Source: Legit.ng