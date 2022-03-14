The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has rewarded his wounded soldiers with medals for their loyalty

Zelensky who spoke with them like he would a loved one asked about their health before posing for selfies with the soldiers

Many Instagram users who saw the video of his visit praised the leader, wishing him triumph in the ongoing war

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken out of his time to show his wounded soldiers that he really cares about them.

A video shared on Instagram by BBC News showed him at an undisclosed military hospital asking the affected soldiers how they were doing.

The president gave them medals on the hospital beds. Photo source: @bbcnews

Source: Instagram

He knows the faces of his soldiers

Facing some of them on the hospital bed, he asked:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Good day. Wish you good health. How are you boys?”

The men replied they were good. He went ahead to pose for selfies with them. He did not only visit them, but he also awarded them medals for their loyalty to the country.

Health officials at the undisclosed military hospital were also celebrated. He told them to get well soon.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,700 comments with more than 70,000 likes.

A man of honour

Below are some of the reactions:

__shruti08_ said:

"Is it just me or anyone else who finds him too cute."

mrslolasmd said:

"Gosh!! What a President."

dana_yrkhmn said:

"He is the BEST president EVER."

brinclement said:

"I want to know how they are really going in this fight…. This man is so incredible. What a leader."

a.rabban77 said:

"You should given a Medal yourself. Proud of you."

living_intensely said:

"A president who knows the face of his soldiers is a man with honor!"

stewi66 said:

"A real hero and ultimate leader. Putin should take note because he’s going to lose this war."

Couple marry during war

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine had a new couple despite being under the threat of Russian bombardments.

The couple Lesya and Valeri got married in the frontline of war, showcasing what many have described as the latest show of Ukrainian resilience.

The wedding took place at a military checkpoint near Kyiv, a city that the Russians so badly want to take.

Source: Legit.ng