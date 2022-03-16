Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has joined many to complain about the state of things in Nigeria at the moment

The music star noted that the country is very hard and he promised to make things better in his own little way by giving out N20m to 20 business owners

A young man popular for dropping unsolicited advice on Twitter told Davido the best way to spend the money and the singer replied him

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, once again showcased his generosity on social media as he complained about things in the country.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the music star lamented about the state of things in Nigeria and decided to help 20 business owners to make their situations better.

Twitter user advises Davido

Source: Instagram

People here will misuse the money

A young man, Daniel Regha popular for giving unsolicited advice on Twitter reached out to the singer and advised him on the best way to spend the twenty million naira.

According to Regha, hospitals, schools and other people who need financial assistance will appreciate the money more because majority of people on Twitter will misuse the money when they get it.

"@davido Davido instead of gifting 20m to 20 people, visit hospitals, schools plus social media platforms (including ur comment sections) & use the money to foot the bills of those who urgently need financial assistance; Cos majority of people here will misuse the money if given to 'em."

In Davido's reply to him, the singer urged Regha to use his N20m however he pleases if he has it. He also told the young man to change his Twitter display picture from the annoying one currently in use.

"Mr Daniel if you have ur own 20 million naira use it how you want and pls change ur dp that sh*it mad annoying."

See the exchange below:

Nigerians react to Davido and Daniel Regha's exchange

dumebiblog:

"He's currently busy showing his friends his greatest life achievement Davido's reply."

clear_stretch_marks:

"Long overdue. Glad he replied him today cause I was waiting for his advice. Daniel think he nose it all. "

ebycandi:

" you don’t tell people how to use their money joor."

tracyfins:

"He finally got the attention he’s been seeking."

empressyuwa:

"It’s how the annoying thing of a boy thinks he can always have an opinion about what other people do with their lives for me."

