A-Reece has made sure to set some necessary boundaries between himself and his super passionate fandom, the Slimes

The musician took to social media to address the Slimes, letting them know that he won't just spit out songs on their request

The fans were heated as they responded, telling A-Reece that he raised their hopes for new projects only to let them down in the end

The Slimes are firing back at A-Reece for making them wait forever for some new jams. The Saturday Night hitmaker told followers that he would not jump when they told him to.

A-Reece has set some boundaries between himself and his fandom. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A-Reece has made it clear that his fans cannot just come at him sideways, asking for some new music. The Slimes did not take the rapper's approach too well.

SAHipHopMag reports that he had made an empty promise to his fans, and they kept reminding him he did not deliver. The rapper has one of the strongest fanbases in Mzansi, and they made sure to assert their dominance, even on the man they all stan.

After seeing all of the pesterings for a new project, A-Reece took to Twitter to address his fans and put an end to the nagging, but things did not go down smoother as the peeps struck back.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

@Floyd4L said:

"Remember when you used to tweet randomly after 5 months? Those were the days."

@tshwarelo04 wrote:

"tufF lucK coz we expect music From you."

@ReeceCenter tweeted:

"Don’t promise things then make it seem like its fans’ expectations when you don’t deliver on them. Nobody told A-Reece how to live his life or go on about his music, Slimes have always been respectful of how he does things. All they wanted was a tour and visuals that were promised.

"You can’t say this when you thousands of fans who have been rooting for you and spending their hard-earned money to support you. You don’t understand how invested people are just to see you win. The sooner you realise this ain’t just about you, the better."

While some were heated in the comments, others connected the dots and concluded that A-Reece might have just been quoting Bruce Lee. One follower @RODRIGUESS finished the quote saying:

“And you're not in this world to live up to mine.”- Bruce Lee

Man 'knocks' Davido for engaging Twitter troll

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of a Twitter fan with username Oloye who shared a piece of advice for music superstar, Davido after he seriously challenged a fan on social media.

Oloye felt Davido is bigger than replying to the fan and even going as far as threatening him via his big platform.

In a lengthy post online, Oloye noted that the singer is not responsible enough for the approach he took in dealing with the matter.

Source: Legit.ng