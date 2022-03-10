A Nigerian man, Chinedu Ihekwoaba, has spoken about how his friend stopped talking to him after he got a job before him

A Nigerian man, Chinedu Ihekwoaba, has gone online to speak about how his best friend abandoned him after graduation just because he got a job.

Chinedu revealed that he probably thought that he was choking him. When the relationship became strained, he had to let go.

He got a house and car two years after his friend stopped talking to him. Photo source: @thepoetpreneur

God answered him

Two years after that, God answered his prayer and he got a house and a car. When the friend saw his housewarming on his WhatsApp status, he started texting him again.

Chinedu stated that he never replied to his text messages. A part of his post read:

"The truth is, people will not move closer to you if they feel you will always be a parasite in their life."

Read his full post below:

Maturity in the mud

At the time of writing this report, his post has gathered over 2,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Some commented that he was immature for not responding to the friend's message.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@naturalboifilmz said:

"Not replying him shows you're not a mature person. If everyone act same way, we'll all become lonely and have no one to talk to. The new people u met after u made it are there cus you're doing fine for yourself, If they had met you earlier before you made it."

@BriggieGal said:

"Maturity in the mud…people who can’t relate with you during struggling moments don’t deserve you when you’ve triumphed. Cut them off!"

@okezebasil01 said:

"Still doesn't mean you're better than him. God fit bless am too with G-wagon and a mansion in banana island tomorrow, thing is every now and then people grow apart due to one reason or another not because of pride or anything. Different set of responsibility call."

@okezebasil01 said:

"Are you the friend that went rogue?"

@isexcel said:

"If you were in his shoes, you would act the same....if not oya reply him comrade."

@TashaRoyal9 said:

"My then best friend did same thing to meshe met one rich guy and started taking flights upandan to lag,abj etc. She ghosted me the thing pain me o, she was always viewing my status.I posted one of the pictures I took on arrival @MM airport, the next thing she messaged me..."

Man saw ex-school mate driving keke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Akerele Oluwasogo, took to LinkedIn to narrate how he met his old schoolmate in Lagos.

Akerele said that an old classmate happened to be the driver of the keke (tricycle) that hit his car. Just as he angrily came down to check how bad it was, the driver turned out to be a known face.

The two reunited and got talking. During their conversation, the driver said he is ashamed that he is driving a keke to make ends meet and his friend is looking so fresh in his car.

Source: Legit.ng