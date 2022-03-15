Some Nigerian female celebrities like Toolz, Beverly Osu, Waje, among others, have reacted to a trending video of some men who claimed women with high incomes are less attractive

In the video, one of the men could be heard saying no one wants a woman with a high paying job, while the remaining two men could be seen laughing in agreement

In their reactions, the Nigerian female celebrities stressed that men who think in such patterns are insecure and are projecting their weakness

Popular media personality Tolu Oniru better known as Toolz recently shared a video of some men mocking women with high paying jobs.

The men claimed that high earning women are less attractive, a statement which didn't sit down well with Toolz and other women who have since reacted to the video.

Toolz, Waje say men who find high earning women unattractive are insecure. Credit: @Toolz @officialwaje

Source: Instagram

Toolz said:

"I personally think that men who are turned off by high earning/successful women give off little d energy...but what do I know? What do you guys think??"

Waje, Beverly Osu, others react to claim that women with high income are less attractive

Aside from Toolz, the likes of Nigerian singer Waje, Nollywood actress Beverly Osu, among others, also took to the comment section to react to the video.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, see them below:

officialwaje:

"I think men like these are just projecting their weakness and are very insecure."

beverly_osu:

"Eish insecured much, shallow minded much, brokeville much … needs self love therapy sessions much …….. but what do I know ."

destinyamaka:

"Couldn’t agree more."

ms_dsf:

"Ewww weak men everywhere."

levelupwithada:

"It’s insecurity for these types of men. And on the other end, if a man is too excited about how much you make, he may be a user."

samamkwe:

"They actually don't have anything to offer aside the money you already have.."

