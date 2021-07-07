Popular Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole, recently took to social media to air his grievances about the country

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the funnyman didn’t sound amused as he claimed the stress of the country was too much to bear

According to Woli Arole, Nigeria has emotionally abused him and he feels violated and molested by the country

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole, has taken to his social media page to lament about the stress Nigeria was putting him through.

In a post dedicated to airing his grievances about the country, Arole revealed that he was in pains. According to him, the stress in the country was just too much for him.

Nigerian comedian Woli Arole complains about the stress in the country. Photos: @officialarole

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The Nigerian celebrity mentioned that he has been emotionally abused by the country, stating in clear terms that he also felt violated and molested.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react

It wasn’t long before some of the comedian’s fans reacted to his post in the comment section. A few of them had supporting views. Read what they had to say below:

Kaysleem_samuel:

"Boss That is why i left Nigeria and am not ready to come back any moment soon f**ked up country."

Errandsbytyty:

"Wahala for who still stay for nigeria o....when the rest of us don migrate go UAR."

Debolalovelabo:

"It is well my brother.......Great things will begin to happen."

Legendarysadiq:

"I feel the same way you do maybe even worse than you feel "

Nawa o.

Alex Ekubo declares Cameroon his second home, says he can tweet

Popular Nigerian movie star, Alex Ekubo, recently took a trip to Cameroon and he updated fans about it on his social media page.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Nollywood actor shared a photo of himself at the airport in Douala and explained that the country was fast becoming his second home.

According to him, there was constant electricity and he could also post on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit Newspaper