Singer Adekunle Gold recently took to social media with videos showing how he spent a portion of his weekend

The High crooner was among high-profile guests who showed up at a British Vogue X Tiffany event in the UK

Adekunle Gold was equally spotted alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell and his Nigerian colleague Tiwa Savage

Music star Adekunle Gold had a fun-filled weekend and he recently gave his fans and followers on social media a peek into how he spent his leisure hours.

Apparently, the singer was among the top celebrity guests who were invited to a British Vogue X Tiffany & Co party in London.

Adekunle Gold was spotted with Naomi Campbell in London. Photo: @adekunlegold/@davido

Source: Instagram

One of the videos shared on his Instastroy channel captured the High crooner standing next to the international supermodel, Naomi Campbell.

Davido introduces Adekunle Gold to Naomi Campbell

Recall that some days ago, Legit.ng gathered the report of a video showing the moment Davido introduced Adekunle Gold to the supermodel.

Naomi was exchanging pleasantries with the 30BG musician when he quickly used the opportunity to introduce his colleague.

Well, it appears the introduction from Davido worked and made it easier for Adekunle to party alongside Naomi at the event.

Another clip also showed that Nigerian female superstar, Tiwa Savage was also at the event.

Adekunle Gold and Tiwa twinned in a similar outfit.

Watch the fun videos as seen on social media below:

Social media users react to Adekunle Gold's video

flawless_max_01 said:

"Fresh out AG Baby."

elraa__j said:

"001 influence."

kellywesternkellywestern said:

"Na davido influence so."

ikukunkemakonam said:

"Olamide Baddo is a god.. Davido on the other hand is a big force... "

