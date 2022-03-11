Davido quickly introduces Adekunle Gold to Naomi Campbell after meeting her

Singer Davido has once again gotten Nigerians in the online community hailing him for his selfless nature

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Davido met Naomi Campbell and quickly used the opportunity to introduce Adekunle Gold to her

Many couldn’t help but hail the 30BG singer for remembering his colleague even at a moment where he could have chosen not to

Nigerian singer Davido has melted hearts in the online community again for his selfless nature towards those around in.

The 30 BG singer recently attended a fashion show in the UK and international supermodel, Naomi Campbell was also in attendance.

Davido, Adekunle Gold and Naomi Campbell spotted together. Photo: @prince_ii

Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, shared a video via his Instastory channel showing the moment the Assurance crooner and Naomi met.

However, shortly after exchanging pleasantries with the supermodel, Davido was quick to introduce Adekunle Gold to Campbell and she also exchanged a handshake with him.

Watch the video below:

Davido’s fans react

nifferen_ said:

"Did u see the way he introduced Adekunle Gold immediately...this is why I love him, he wants to carry everyone along."

aauaplug said:

"Did you see something in that video? 001 will always link you up like see how he introduced AG ❤️ when your heart is good is good abeg."

samanigram said:

"See the into Davido dey show love forget, but him stubborn sha."

thesemilore said:

"Davido don change oo e no get time! mafe jo pami here is Adekunle Gold madam."

iamtummynice said:

"Bad energy stay far away ..she sabii Davido but she no sabii Adekunle gold but Davido introduce him to her That’s it ."

cynthia_umesi said:

"Davido knows what he’s doing, e knows she’s fc e had to cut their convo and introduce ag babyLove him for that."

