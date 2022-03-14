Music star Portable stirred massive reactions recently when a video of him in a street fight with some hoodlums emerged online

The singer claimed his ex-record label boss arranged the hoodlums to beat him up, and they also damaged his car during the process

The Zazoo crooner has now made peace with the said boss, and Nigerians have reacted differently to the videos that emerged online

Controversial singer Portable made the headlines during the birthday party he had at Sango Otta recently.

A video of the singer fighting with some area boys emerged online where he went shirtless and ready to go physical with the hoodlums.

Portable announces end of beef with ex-label boss.

Portable got his car damaged and declared it was his former record label boss that sent the boys to attack him.

The singer has now shared reconciliation videos with the people who he claimed orchestrated the disruption of his party.

Check out the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's reconciliation with his ex-boss

A number of social media users have reacted to Portable's reconciliation video, most of them predicted that he will fight with another person soon.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iam_cblvck:

"All station settled."

Mayorjnr_:

"Hope say another case no go arise again sha."

Dekunle_:

"Portable na wise guy. I love his strategy to settling this matter. If he hadn’t ranted the way he did, I’m sure his life will still be at stake. But Alhamdulillah."

Samdaf_electronics:

"Case settle but you talk too much."

Fine_boy_wizzy:

"2 days later you go drag them out again."

Oluwani_logic:

"But you don cast them already na them carry you join Na fake life them dey use."

Callme__sam_ola:

"We go soon see you for next street again fighting, fighting nah your business."

