Nigerian singer, Portable was seen in a video engaging some boys in a street fight and he has taken to social media to explain what happened

The singer took to Instagram to reveal that he was attacked by boys loyal to his ex-boss and record label owner

Portable who is ready for war with his ex-boss lamented over the fact that his cars were destroyed

The singer also revealed that there is a threat to his life as he has been told that he has just seven days left to live

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable has revealed the reason he engaged in a fight with hoodlums on his birthday instead of celebrating.

A video of the singer shirtless without any footwear with his cars damaged had earlier made the rounds on social media.

I was attacked by boys loyal to my former boss

Taking to his Instagram page, Portable revealed that his ex-boss who set him up years ago also sent his boys to attack him on his birthday.

According to Portable, all he wanted to do was celebrate his birthday before boys loyal to his ex-boss vandalized him up and beat him up.

The singer also threatened to cause more trouble where he was attacked if his former boss does not own up and submit himself to policemen

The singer also lamented over the fact that his cars were vandalized and revealed that he is also being threatened by the same ex-boss.

Concerned for his safety, Portable revealed that he has been told that he has seven days to live.

The singer added that instead of leading him to fame and connecting him to people in the industry, his ex-boss pushed him into cultism.

Nigerians react to Portable's case

Portable nabs guy impersonating him

Controversial rising star, Portable nabbed an individual who had been impersonating him on social media and fooling unsuspecting victims.

Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, shared a video online showing the moment an enraged Portable interrogated the guilty party as others stood watch.

Portable asked why the guy has been going around impersonating him and even going the extra mile of rocking his signature hairstyle.

