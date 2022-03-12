Nigerian billionaires in Abuja turned their colleague Abig Nwankwo's baby dedication into a lavish affair as they stomed the venue

Abig took to his Instagram page with beautiful photos of several noteworthy moments from the event

The billionaire also used the opportunity to thank his friends and their partners who showed up to celebrate with his family

Popular billionaires, E-money, Obi Cubana and their other friends stormed their colleague Abig Nwankwo's daughter, Heavenly's dedication.

Nwankwo shared photos from the lavish event on his Instagram page and used the opportunity to thank those who showed up for him.

Billionires show up for Abig Nwankwo's baby dedication Photo credit: @abignwankwo

Source: Instagram

Despite the fact that the event was for a baby, it was dominated by big men, their wives and other women who came to honor Abig.

"With My Heart full of Joy I write to appreciate you all that Celebrated with me on my child dedication yesterday being 6th March 2022. Words alone can not describe how your good wishes made my child dedication a special day. I pray that God Almighty will continue to bless you in all your endeavors in Jesus name Amen. As you celebrate with me then Celebration will never depart from you and your household, you will be celebrated as you celebrate with me. God will continue to bless you all in the mighty name of Jesus Amen . CEO BIGLY GROUP."

See posts below:

Nigerians react to Abig's posts

ucheogbodo:

"Congratulations "

betrofurniture:

"More of God’s blessings in your household my brother."

queenchinenye_uk:

"Wow congratulations chief, more blessings."

christabelbenjamin1:

"Congratulations Sir, I wish her the best in life "

nancy.chidimma.921:

"More blessings to everyone that attend this occasion God bless you All "

okenwannobi_1:

"❤️❤️. Congratulations Nwannem. Its the Lord's doing "

mczanzinocfr:

"Abuja is still on fire till now via sunday event!! OODGWU ABURO GUY NAME "

Source: Legit.ng