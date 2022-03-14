Singer Davido couldn’t contain his excitement as he took to social media sharing the news of how his dad pleasantly surprised him

The singer in a Twitter post disclosed that his billionaire father gifted him a piece of land in the highbrow area of Banana Island

Davido excitedly announced that he plans to build something major for his three children on the new piece of land

Singer Davido is currently in the UK but he couldn’t help sharing an exciting piece of news he got from his family all the way back in Nigeria.

The 30BG crooner recently took to his official page on Twitter telling the world about the latest gift he got from his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke.

Davido excitedly noted that he woke up to the news of a new piece of land in Banana Island which comes as a gift from his father.

The singer went on to express how much he loves and appreciates his dad.

He tweeted:

"Woke up to another Land from popsi in banana again ! Such a dope father ! Love u pops."

See his tweet below:

Singer to build new house for kids

Shortly after his first announcement, the singer returned to his Twitter page with yet another disclosure for those who follow him on the platform.

Davido disclosed that he intends to build something major for his three kids Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi.

See his tweet below:

Fans congratulate Davido online

chidoxflash said:

"Wow! I will do same for my kids since my Dad couldn't do it for me."

wumiefash said:

"Congrats David remember us too God bless you."

broda_henry said:

"Dear God, give me the grace to be a father like this."

olu_chi6845 said:

"Congratulations to Davido I pray God blesses my father like that too."

shalomttheo said:

"I want my kids to experience this kind of lifestyle in Jesus name. Mad flex."

