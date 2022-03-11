The crisis in Korra Obidi's marriage has taken a new turn, seeing as her husband, Justin Dean continues to rant on social media

Justin went on an Instagram live session and he was seen confronting the dancer who seems to be feeding her new baby about a statement she made

Findings also revealed that the couple who used to be goals for a lot of Nigerians have unfollowed each other on Instagram

Korra Obidi's husband, Justin Dean, continues to shock Nigerians with his actions since he announced that he was ending their marriage.

Many refused to believe that Korra's marriage was in trouble until her sister dropped a statement that confirmed it.

Korra Obidi and hubby have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Photo credit: @drhustindean

Justin goes on IG live

A clip sighted online showed a recording of the Instagram live session of Justin and he was seen emphatically demanding that Korra repeat a statement she made.

The dancer who seemed to be feeding her few weeks old baby at the moment kept asking why he was doing the live video but Justin kept telling her to repeat her statement.

Their first child, June was also in the room and the little girl struggled to say some things.

Watch the video below:

A quick search on Instagram has also shown that Korra and Justin have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Nigerians react to Justin's outburst

theabisola:

"But she just gave birth He should please let things goThis is too much."

dykejaybee:

"Not all smiles are real...people are going through a lot these days."

milly_posh21:

"Ehya I feel bad can he stop already, she’s a nursing mother."

she_z_becky:

"She's been doin too much ‍♀️ I feel for the innocent man."

maryl_belle:

"They looked so happy together on Instagram."

ceemplybecca:

"If this is clout chasing then it’s tiring at this point! Let the man however speak up if he’s had enough!"

Korra Obidi finally breaks silence

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, broke her silence as regards her marriage problems in a new video posted online.

A video of the popular dancer finally speaking up after her oyinbo husband, Justin Dean, announced that they were getting divorced made the rounds online.

In the video, Korra, who appeared to be calmer than her usual boisterous self, explained to fans that she was alright.

