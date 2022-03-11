Two weeks after filing to end her nine-year-long conservatorship agreement, Amanda Bynes has made a return to social media

The former Nickelodeon star took to Instagram to thank all of her loyal fans for their support as she is about to undergo this trial

Many followers showed their continued support in the comments as they wished Amanda a smoother process than Britney spears

Amanda Bynes is about to be a free woman and her first step towards asserting that independence was returning to social media.

The former child star has filed to end her conservatorship agreement with her parents.

Amanda Bynes has returned to social media to thank her fans for their support as she files to end her conservatorship agreement. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

After nine years of her conservatorship agreement with her parents Lynn and Rick, Amanda Bynes has filed to terminate the agreement.

The actress made an unexpected return to Instagram as she prepares to be an independent woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

BuzzFeed News reported that Amanda's conservatorship was put in place in 2013 when her mother Lynn was given temporary conservatorship over her assets and personal life.

After some misdemeanours and problems with substance abuse, Lynn was given a permanent conservatorship.

The publication reports that both Lynn and Rick strongly support Amanda's decision and feel it's about time she takes back control of her own life.

In her comeback Instagram video, Bynes took the time to thank all of her loyal fans for their continued support as she embarks on this journey.

The said followers had quite a bit to say under the NowThisNews Instagram page.

@lunaaaaah said:

"My girl saw Britney and said me too!"

@i_choose_e wrote:

"I actually UNDERSTAND her conservatorship. There are some situations where they are very necessary and I think in her case it’s warranted."

@codyp3.0 commented:

"If her parents are happy with it, I'm sure it'll go a lot smoother than Britney's case. Glad to hear she's doing better."

@yasglas replied:

"Idk something tells me this might not be the better move."

Britney Spears is free: Father Jamie suspended from conservatorship after 13 years

Legit.ng reported that it was a great day for Britney and her stans as the adored starlet moved one step closer to completely owning her freedom.

After over 13 years, Jamie Spears has been suspended as Britney's conservator of her estate.

The Toxic hitmaker's dad has played the role of her conservator since 2008. After mishandling her affairs, Britney filed a petition to strip Jamie from the power he had over her.

Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny finally granted Britney the suspension of her father from her conservatorship.

Source: Legit.ng