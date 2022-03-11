Famous gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard and her music producer husband Kenneth have released photos with their first son

The pair welcomed the child through adoption after a long struggle with infertility and in vitro fertilization (IVF)

In an interview with PEOPLE, Tasha and her husband also shared their journey and adoption story

Eight months after welcoming their son into their family via adoption, gospel musician Tasha Cobbs Leonard and her husband Kenneth have released photos with the boy.

After a rough journey to parenthood, the couple couldn't be more excited to introduce the child to the world.

In an Instagram post, the pair posed in photos with the adorable boy glowing with joy.

Singer Tasha Cobbs and Her Husband Welcome First Son; Shares Beautiful Photos. Photo credit: @tashacobbsleonard

Source: Instagram

The gospel singer, 40, and her music producer husband also shared their adoption story.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The couple told PEOPLE that Asher means happy and his middle name means chosen by God. ''He lives up to his name," says Tasha.

The You Know My Name singer and her hubby decided to adopt after a long struggle with infertility and in vitro fertilization (IVF). They tried several ways, but none worked for them.

''And our faith was tested," Kenneth explains. After all of the disappointment, the couple decided to adopt.

''I believe that this is what is meant for me," adds Tasha.

See the photos below:

Singer Keke Wyatt pregnant with 11th child

American singer and songwriter, Keke Wyatt, has announced on social media that she is pregnant with her 11th child.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the 39-year-old music star noted that she and her husband, Zackariah Darring, were about to welcome a new addition to their family.

Wyatt rocked a floor length red outfit but left her tummy bare as she revealed her big baby bump. The bump was also decorated with henna-like markings. In the caption of her photo she revealed that she was expecting her 11th child.

She wrote:

“My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a “plus 1” to the Wyatt Bunch! #Baby11 .”

This child will be Wyatt’s second child with her husband Zackariah after they had their first child together in January 2020.

Source: Legit.ng