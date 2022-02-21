Popular American singer and songwriter, Keke Wyatt, is set to become a mother for the 11th time

Taking to her social media page, the music star announced the big news with series of baby bump photos

Keke also posted a photo of her big family, featuring herself, her husband, Zackariah Darring, and nine out of her 10 kids

American singer and songwriter, Keke Wyatt, has announced on social media that she is pregnant with her 11th child.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the 39-year-old music star noted that she and her husband, Zackariah Darring, were about to welcome a new addition to their family.

Singer Keke Wyatt is pregnant with her 11th child. Photos: @keke_wyatt

Source: Instagram

Wyatt rocked a floor length red outfit but left her tummy bare as she revealed her big baby bump. The bump was also decorated with henna-like markings.

In the caption of her photo she revealed that she was expecting her 11th child.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wrote:

“My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a “plus 1” to the Wyatt Bunch! #Baby11 .”

This child will be Wyatt’s second child with her husband Zackariah after they had their first child together in January 2020.

The music star got married to Zackariah in 2018 after divorcing her ex-husband, Michael Ford.

Wyatt had eight kids from her relationship with Ford and one from her first marriage to Rahmat Morton.

In a subsequent post on social media, Wyatt shared a lovely photo of her huge family showing nine out of her 10 kids as she explained one of her daughter’s absence.

See the snaps below:

Internet users react

The news of Wyatt expecting an 11th child at the age of 39 has drawn a lot of reactions on social media. Many people called her a strong woman.

Read some of their comments below:

Princessbase_:

“Children are dreams of possibilities!! Doing it 11 times shows she’s strong & blessed .”

Iam_reigns_:

“Woow you are strong.”

Affordable_place:

“She’s so strong .”

Jennykishy:

“Football team.”

Iamdorcasibeh:

“As long as she can take care of all of them .”

__Ololade__xx:

“Mother Abraham .”

Yo.mi_ii_:

“Football team don complete na referee remain .”

Olarmy_richie:

“So fertile .”

Nice one.

Comedian AY welcomes 2nd child after 13 years

Ace comedian, Ayo Makun revealed that he has been praying and hoping to become a father again for 13 years.

He expressed his satisfaction when his wife, Mabel gave birth to a baby girl in the US and shared a lovely video to make the announcement, hinting that the mother and child are well.

In the video that was shared on Instagram, the comedian went flowers, balloons, and teddy bear shopping for the new mom and baby as he praised God for the latest addition to his family.

Source: Legit.ng