Popular promoter Kogbagidi has shared a video of himself chilling with Cubana Chief Priest at the O2 Arena as a clap back to the claim made by Portable

This comes after Portable called out Kogbagidi, claiming the promoter is living a fake life as he provides the latter with money to fuel his Benz

Reacting to the video recently shared by Kogbagidi, Nigerians took to the comment section to caution Portable not to abuse the grace that has brought him so far

International promoter Kogbagidi recently shared a video of himself and popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest chilling at the O2 Arena in London over the weekend during Davido's concert.

Kogbagidi was among the Nigerian celebrities that stormed Davido's O2 Arena concert.

Nigerians caution Portable after calling out Kogbagidi. Credit: @Kogbagidi @Portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The video has been considered a clap back at a controversial singer who claimed Kogbagidi is living a fake life.

Contrary to Portable's claim, Kogbagidi shared other posts of himself chilling with the big boys as he was spotted with Zlatan Ibile and Davido.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below:

Nigerians caution Portable

Following Kogbagidi's latest video, Nigerians shared their reactions as many cautioned Portable not to misuse the grace he has found.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

Cosmas131:

"Portable don’t abuse grace .the way Nigerians go forget u go surprise you.''

Eclassicstudio:

''Portable and problems be like 5 & 6."

'Officialoddyj:

''Una wan embarrass 9ja music industry?#ahh thank god o.''

Raphaeljoy_quotes:

''I personally believe kogbagidi had the force to help portable perform at this show. If davido allowed Israel to do something, then he could have allowed portable too.But this guy looks like a bomb about to explode and everyone dey fear.''

''Thank god dem no allow portable perform for the 02.''

Portable tells Kogbagidi to keep living a fake life

Legit.ng in a previous report revealed how Portable called out Kogbagidi, who was one of the people who he hailed in his hit song Zazu Zeh and facilitated his union with Olamide.

A video of Portable tongue lashing Kogbagidi and using unprintable words for him has emerged on social media.

The singer called Kogbagidi a thief who cannot be his manager so as not to ruin his business.

Source: Legit.ng