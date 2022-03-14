Videos have shown arrested General Overseer Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem performing 'miracles' in the church

In the clip, people instantly fell as he stretched his hands towards their direction in the auditorium

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video wondered who real men of God are if he could be arrested with traffic illicit substance

Videos shared online by Instablog9ja have shown some 'spiritual actions' performed by Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem weeks before he was arrested for transporting cannabis.

In the clips, the general overseer laid hands on members during deliverance service, making them fall under the 'power of his anointing'.

A show of spiritual power

A video showed the moment he ran into the choir, stretched his hand towards them as all of them fell. Ugochukwu went into another section of the church 'impacted' them with his touch.

It was all like a typical television show of spiritual men demonstrating how spiritually gifted they are.

wendy_adamma said:

"Daddy general in action."

harriet_eg said:

"Omo, know God personally o. Many people are worshipping pastors, and not God."

am_sugartee said:

"Laslas na only God know who dey serve am."

itz_abi_young_ said:

"I pity people way carry men of God for head."

memes_by_humble said:

"Na so them take Dey deceive us."

smith_eze007 said:

"Nawa ooo this one just carry bad name give church members."

officialbenison said:

"The man na pastor for Nigeria but na pablo Escobar him be for outside Nigeria."

officialdanielrolland said:

"Na the drug dey give am power."

Many people praised him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by Teju Babyface showing a Nigerian pastor trying to pass his message of trusting in God in an unusual way stirred massive reactions online.

In a clip posted on Instagram, the man while reading a Bible passage that speaks about a Christain not being afraid bolted.

The members, sensing danger, never stopped to think twice when they reacted accordingly. Most of them abandoned their seats in seconds.

