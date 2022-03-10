The Kardashians have come under fire from social media users following a recent video where they offered advice to women

The reality TV stars said that women in business must surround themselves with hardworking people in order to grow

Social media users did not take the advice lightly, many were quick to point out the Kardashians' wealthy upbringing

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has been dragged by social media users following a recent video. The Skims founder, her sisters Kourtney and Khloe and their mother Kris Jenner were all in the now-viral video.

Kim Kardashian has been dragged by social media users for her advice on hard work. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in an interview with Variety ahead of the launch of their new show, The Kardashians, Kim said women in business need to get up and work. She added that people should avoid toxic work environments and opt for workplaces where everyone loves what they are doing. She said:

"I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f****** ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

Khloe Kardashian also shared her thoughts in the video shared by The Shaderoom on Instagram. She said people must work extra hard if they want something long term. She said:

"If you are the smartest person in that room, you gotta go to another room."

Pinkvilla reports that netizens including actress Jameel Jamil came out guns blazing at the famous family. Taking to her page, the actress said that the Kardashian are in no position to give lectures about work ethics because of their privileged backgrounds. She wrote:

"I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours."

The actress also took to Instagram to share the screenshot of her Twitter comment and blasted Kim and her family.

According to Sky News, Jameel's comments got a lot of support from netizens who share the same sentiments.

@Karemsitah:

"Kim Kardashian, a famous person without any career or job history, is telling regular hard-working females to 'get to work' like she has worked a single day in her entire life, lol."

