Popular reality TV star Chris Adah has sparked a debate on social media after she suggested a new wedding vow

Adah, in her statement, raised a pertinent question as she asked how many people would still be willing to marry if a death sentence was added to the wedding vows for any of the couples who choose to cheat

Following her statement, Nigerians took to the comment section to react, with many saying it will be hard to marry if such a vow is added

Ultimate reality TV star Chris Adah recently, via her social media timeline, suggested a new wedding vow for prospective couples.

Adah suggested death as the punishment for any couple that cheated in their marriage.

Reality star Chris Adah suggests new wedding vows. Credit: @ChrisAdahofficial

Source: Instagram

The reality star said:

"If wedding vows included "may I die the day I marry" Will you still marry?"

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Chris Adah's statement

Adah's statement didn't go down well with many Nigerians who have since taken to the comment section to react.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Dead body go surplus my sister ."

kcee_kenechukwu:

"U can include it in ur own."

ms__pat:

"Most Nigeria men left the group chat and blocked the admin."

nene_george:

"Very valid question. Now men over to you!!. I’ll come back when the comment section is well marinated ‍♀️."

misschidel:

"That thing no dey work oo cause if e the work, men for don reduce by death."

penjostudios:

"If swearing was real, then we wouldn't have politicians, doctors, lawyers, men of God, traditional wedding rulers all doing the opposite of everything they swore in for. So, it does not make any difference, it will be a yes becos they will not die ."

bettyruth0007:

"I will still marry,because I know when I love,I don’t compromise for anything."

Married woman scatters husband second marriage

Legit.ng in a report revealed how a wedding ceremony was turned into a free-for-all fight after a man's first wife pulled a stunt at the occasion.

According to @northern_hibscuss who shared the development on Instagram, the incident happened in Minna, Niger state.

The news outlet narrated that the occasion was for a man and his second wife. It happened that the first wife had attempted to demonstrate ownership of the groom by taking a picture while seated on his lap.

Source: Legit.ng