Williams Uchemba has taken to social media to reveal the agreement his mum had with God before his birth

The actor in a post revealed that his mum had four girls and during her desperation for a son, pledged to raise him in service to God

Uchemba noted that the decision to be blessed was made in his absence and his fans could not help but agree with him

Popular actor, Williams Uchemba, has taken to social media to reveal that the blessings in his life are divinely ordained by God.

The father of one disclosed that he arrived in the world 10 months after his mum desperately cried out to God after having four girls.

Williams Uchemba says his mum had him after four girls. Photo credit: @williamsuchemba

According to Uchemba, his mum promised to dedicate him to serve God and it's the major reason he is highly blessed.

"After 4 girls and in desperate need of a boy my mother told God that if he gives her a son she will dedicate him back to him to serve him, 10 months later I showed up. So I’m not sorry for being blessed it was a decision that was made in my absence."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Uchemba's post

mima.2529:

"You are blessed to be a blessing to others."

chiky_fashion_instute_:

"Nothing to be sorry about, it was the right and best decision"

mimilake7474:

"I tap from your blessings ❤️❤️❤️."

meredith.uloh:

"Ride on with your blessings bro. You deserve every bit of it. Who God has blessed, no man can curse."

dinma7775:

"Wow! Amazing. Keep on winning. You are a blessing indeed."

loadedjenny:

"No apologies needed!! You are an inspiration. Thank you for shining your light so bright!!! May God take you to higher heights!!"

