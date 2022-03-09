A lady has called for singer Timaya’s head days after she sustained injuries from an accident he caused

The aggrieved lady took to social media with a lengthy narration of what played out between her and the music superstar

Damilola went on to demand justice while noting that the Cold Outside crooner has refused to show any remorse for his actions

A Lagos-based Nigerian woman, Osinubi Damilola, has taken to social media demanding justice after sustaining injuries from an accident caused by music star, Timaya.

Damilola, in a fresh Instagram post, penned a lengthy narration of what happened on March 2, the day she had the encounter with Timaya.

Injured lady calls for Timaya's head. Photo: @timayatimaya/@olori_wesco

Source: Instagram

The lady claimed Timaya’s car, a Green Gwagon, had hit her jeep on the driver’s side and caused damage to the vehicle.

According to Damilola, she approached the car to make Timaya aware of the damage that her car had suffered. She, however, claimed he rolled his window up against her, an action which made her stand in front of the vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Damilola claimed her protest made Timaya request for her number and she blatantly refused while making it clear that she cannot give her mobile contact to a stranger.

Her narration read in part:

"As a result, I stood in front of the Gwagon before he rolled down again and requested for my number which I told him I don't know him and I can't give him my number and he said to me "You don't know me I be timaya, I'm star thou I was surprised because Timaya I use to know has a dreadlock but as at that time he shouted at me that I should gdfk off his way that he's a celebrity, he demanded my number again which I told him oga if I give you my number eventually you're going to block me."

Timaya zoomed off and knocked me down

Damilola claimed her action made Timaya roll up his window again after which he allegedly zoomed off and injured her in the process.

She wrote:

"This so-called Celebrity zoomed off with his Gwagon by knocking me down,not only that he dragged me on the road where I sustained I injuries on my face, my two knees, my right hand, all my acrylics nails forcefully pulled out before I know it he ran away leaving me in my own pool of blood."

Read the full narration below:

Timaya releases statement of apology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Timaya gave his own account of the hit and run allegation involving him and a lady.

The singer went on Instagram live to clear the air about the issue as he stated that he left the scene when four guys were aggressively approaching his vehicle.

The Egberi Papa also noted that he was not arrested over the issue and apologised to the lady in a lengthy press statement giving his own account of the entire situation.

Source: Legit.ng