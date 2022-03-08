Nollywood actress, Debbie Shokoya, decided to share words of wisdom with her followers on Instagram and they are feeling her

The actress pleaded with people who are fond of criticising, comparing, and hyping others to cease from the acts

She insisted that there is no perfect human being and its better to focus on oneself so as to become the player

Popular movie star, Debbie Shokoya, shared a lovely photo of herself on Instagram and accompanied it with a lengthy caption full of advice.

The actress found it funny how people enjoy criticising and comparing others in the name of who is better than the other person.

Debbie Shokoya gives life advice. Credit: @debbie_shokoya

Source: Instagram

Debbie also revealed her reason for not overhyping anybody. She wrote:

"That person you are busy hailing to be perfect, very classy, very calm and all. You just get to see where they unleash their naughty and nasty side, I bet you will eat your words back."

She further advised people to focus on themselves so they can be recognised as well:

"Stop being a referee or noisy audience, it’s high time you become the player."

Read her full post below:

Fans react differently to her advice

Debbie's followers were spotted in the comment section dropping their opinions. Some of them commended her wisdom.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Josephjaiyeoba:

"So who are they comparing you with?"

Caro_vals14:

"Stop be a referee or noisy audience."

Empressadepejuarikeade:

"Beauty with brain."

Queenshair_place:

"Words on marble."

Ojulewastudio:

"Have a beautiful productive week full of testimonies."

Ayaba_olawamiri:

"Totally agree with you."

Wendy_base:

"I don’t always comment on posts but you always let the truth out. More wisdom sis."

