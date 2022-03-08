Celebrity couple, Fella Makafui and Medikal, is celebrated their second wedding anniversary on March 7, 2022

The two took to their respective social media pages to celebrate with lovely photos and messages

Fella and Medikal's fans have joined them in celebrating their anniversary with loads of lovely wishes

One of Ghana's favourite celebrity couples actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal are celebrating their wedding anniversary

Fella and Medikal got married in a grand wedding ceremony on March 7, 2020, and have been living in bliss since that time.

Fella Makafui and Medikal are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary Photo source: @fellamakafui. @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

On the occasion of two years of their marriage and they decided to show love to each other on social media.

Fella's anniversary message

Fella was the first to pour out her heart on their anniversary. She shared photos from their wedding and other outings.

Sharing the photos, the actress professed her love for Medikal and prayed for God to continue blessing their marriage.

"Happy 2 Years Anniversary to us my love...Thank you for always reminding me what butterflies feel like !! May God continue to bless our marriage with love and laughter!! Je t’aime ❤️," she said.

Medikal's message to Fella

A few hours after Fella's post, Medikal took to Instagram to share some photos and videos of them together.

In his caption, Medikal thanked Fella for being part of his journey while expressing his everlasting love for her.

"Happy 2 years anniversary baby! God got us, love you for life, thanks for being part of this amazing journey.❤️," he said.

Fella and Medikal's fans celebrate with them

The anniversary posts from Fella and Medikal have got many of their followers joining them to celebrate. Below are some of the best wishes Legit.ng sighted:

she_loves.dopenation said:

"Happy anniversary Mr and Mrs Frimpong❤️❤️❤️❤️."

nicky_daterush said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️may God bless your home wish you all the love and happiness that last❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

1realandersonn said:

"Wish ya best of everything❤️."

awukyeyeboah said:

"Happy Anniversary Mr and Mrs Frimpong ❤️❤️❤️."

