Reality star Ka3na in a recent statement has confirmed her divorce from her foreign husband, Mr Jones

Ka3na also revealed she has relocated to the UK as she shared some photos of her and her daughter Lila in their new home

The reality star, however, stressed that ending her marriage and moving abroad has been her toughest decision this year

Popular reality star Ka3na Jones also known as the Boss Lady has confirmed the end of her marriage with Mr Jones.

Ka3na stressed that it was one of the most challenging decisions she has taken this year as she didn't get support from her family and friends.

Ka3na confirms divorce from her husband, relocates abroad. Credit: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

The reality star revealed she was starting all over again.

Ka3na also shared photos of her and her daughter Lila in their new home as she confirmed her relocation to the UK.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The former BBNaija housemate said:

"It’s Been 17Days Since We Got The Keys To Our New Home ‍❤️‍‍ @lilla_bossaby.

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Ka3na confirms her divorce

Following Ka3na's latest statement, Nigerians took to the comment section to share their reactions.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ericanlewedim:

"❤️❤️❤️."

Janemena:

"Congratulations babygirl…..more keys."

theangelJsmith:

"Congratulations bby."

marthanalie:

"Love you from Namibia ❤️ congratulationns God bless you in your new ."

buskuka95:

"Congratulations dear ❤️ many more wins .. you are truly a boss lady."

empressteena:

"There’s something about how freely you live that is absolutely inspiring ."

officialblessingceo:

"Many more beautiful."

ayabaoflagos:

"Love your strength mama, it’s all the way up@from here."

felicia.ejike:

"Congratulations Beautiful Lady you much, My regards to your cutie daughter."

Ka3na confuses Nigerians on her marriage status

Legit.ng in a report in January this year, revealed how BBNaij Ka3na took to her Twitter page to declare herself legally single.

The following statement after her declaration has, however, left many Nigerians confused. The mother of one stated that her husband whom she fondly calls Mr Jones remains her better half and the father of their daughter.

Ka3na, however, noted that whoever doesn't get what she wrote should forget about it.

Source: Legit.ng