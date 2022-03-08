DBN Gogo and her man Focalistic took a romantic trip to France recently and both their fans and celeb friends are for their romance

The Amapiano stars went sight-seeing during their night walk in Paris and took pics while spreading their love at the Eiffel Tower

The entertainers' friends in the entertainment space and their followers had only good things to say to their faves when they saw the pics on both their socials

DBN Gogo and Focalistic served couple goals when they took a romantic trip to France recently.

The couple, who are both Amapiano artists, shared snaps of the two of them visiting Paris' most popular tourist attraction, the Eiffel Tower.

DBN Gogo and Focalistic took a romantic trip to France. Image: @dbngogo, @focalistic

Source: Instagram

Focalistic performed at a sold-out show in the city and his bae was there to support him. They went took a night walk and went sight-seeing before Focalistic did his thing on stage.

Taking to Instagram, DBN Gogo shared 10 pics thy took during their romantic getaway. The popular Amapiano DJ captioned her post:

"From Paris, with Love," reports TshisaLIVE.

The two stars' celeb friends and fans took to Gogo's comment section to share their views on their love.

ayandamvp said:

"As it should be."

shaunstylist wrote:

"Love lives here."

purp_ndabeni commented:

"Can't believe y'all dating."

sugeezy_ wrote:

"My heart is beating very fast with jealousy."

__bridget.m commented:

"With love. Urrgh man, y'all are cute."

zand.y02 said:

"I love it when you are happy, Gogo."

fuluza_ commented:

"City of love with your love."

djddoubled added:

"THE POWER OF LOVE!"

Source: Legit.ng