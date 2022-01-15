A courageous lady took her love to boyfriend to a new level by treating him to a surprise marriage proposal

In the heartwarming video, she stormed his place of work and went on one knee pointing the ring towards him

While the boyfriend was still trying to take in the lovely stunt she pulled, his female colleagues looked stunned

Love is a beautiful feel and a lady took hers to her lover more serious by doing what in the time past was only carried out by the male folks.

The lady in cream top and matching heels showed up at his place of work and surprised him with a marriage proposal.

She treated him to a lovely surprise Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @ssussjamofficial

He looked surprised

The corporately dressed man appeared on scene wearing a smile as he spotted his woman on one knee with a ring pointed in his direction.

Without hesitation, the boyfriend stretched out his right hand as the lady wore him the ring in the video shared on Instagram by @ssussjamofficial.

The lovebirds lock in a tight embrace after sharing a kiss amid cheers from his supposed female colleagues who have been there all along.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@coachbre1 said:

"Congratulations on being authentic in your journey! We living in accordance to do whatever the he’ll u wanna do…. No pressure.."

@sakeenajackson wrote:

"Gurl get up what are you doing think of ur shoes honey they are to cute for all that fuckery."

@mo_gotti25 stated:

"Imagine purposing to a man and he’s like “Bae I’m not ready yet” yeah that embarrassment mi cyant deal wid….congrats to them though, she deffo paying up for that wedding."

@islandgalnicole commented:

"Well uno always a say equal rights and justice so here it is hey why not...some a uno a talk bout "I would never" and uno right cause how uno fe propose to the people dem husband Me a beg uno no come fe me cause me can run fass."

@queen_stach_billionaire thought:

"So if he said yes..how come he had to let her propose? Nah..good for her and wish them all the best but I could neva!"

