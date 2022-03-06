A number of social media users have stirred massive talking points after arguing about Nigerian singer, Davido latest concert

Some of them shared photos to prove that the Risky crooner didn't sell out the London O2 Arena as it was earlier announced

The users claimed that despite the ticket being free, the show failed to sell out and Nigerians have reacted differently to their point

A new narrative has emerged about the just concluded Davido's hugely successful concert at the London 02 Arena.

Some social media users shared surprising photos of empty seats at the venue and argued that the singer lied about selling out the magnificent arena.

Fans claim Davido didn't sold out O2.

Source: Instagram

One of the people who shared the photos said:

"Empty seats plenty for O2 sold out in the mud."

Another one said:

"Make nobody lie you my brother there was too much empty seat, there was not sold out anywhere all na hype anyway big up daido is still huge victory though."

Check out the photos below:

Nigerians react differently

Nigerians have reacted differently to the claims that Davido didn't sell out O2 Arena, most of them blasted the people pushing the narrative.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Oluchi__collections:

"Enemy of progress continue monitoring another people progress, no go do ur own."

Instructorvi:

"Some people may buy the tickets and still they won't attend is like buying aso ebi when you know you won't attend the party na."

Hbells_26:

"What do they really gain from all this ‍♀️ leave Davido alone , crazy part is fellow Nigerians doing this."

Nbg_djfireboy:

"Omo nah waoooo nah every body wey buy ticket dey get chance go?"

Classy_jesters:

"Any successful person cannot tear down someone’s success like this."

Evalastindayo:

"People who don’t even have visa is talking about a show some people flew to England for!"

Davido officially sold out 20,000 capacity London O2 Arena

Legit.ng previously reported that social media users in Nigeria expressed their excitement that singer Davido has sold out the magnificent London O2 Arena.

The O2 itself confirmed the development via a post on its Twitter handle and Davido posted it on his Instagram page.

Nigerians congratulated the singer and looked forward to what will unfold at the concert.

